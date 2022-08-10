Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 83.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ABR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,482. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a quick ratio of 42.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 174,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 714,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 171,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 113,081 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

