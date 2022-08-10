Arcblock Price Tops $0.18 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 100.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $17.91 million and $14.37 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,980.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00037817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00131086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00065523 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

