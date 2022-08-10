Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Decreased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,878. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

