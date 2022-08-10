Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. 678,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,511. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 103,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.