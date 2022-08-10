Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share.
Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. 678,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,511. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.