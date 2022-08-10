Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.
Argo Group International Stock Performance
Shares of ARGO traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Argo Group International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.
About Argo Group International
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.
