Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ARGO traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Argo Group International by 32.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

