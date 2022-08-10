Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $97.86

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.86 and traded as low as $94.09. Arkema shares last traded at $94.19, with a volume of 7,075 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARKAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arkema from €103.00 ($105.10) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($147.96) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Arkema Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Arkema Dividend Announcement

About Arkema

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

