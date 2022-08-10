Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Shares of Arko stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 19,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arko will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arko by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 40,148 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arko during the first quarter worth $185,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Arko by 40.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 68,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 83,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

