Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arteris updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arteris Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,834. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. Arteris has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $27.57.

Get Arteris alerts:

Insider Activity at Arteris

In related news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 25,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $180,828.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,085.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $80,641.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 652,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,588.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 25,150 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $180,828.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,085.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,213 shares of company stock valued at $553,050 over the last ninety days. 48.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 29.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 156,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 12.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Arteris

(Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.