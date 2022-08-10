Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 142.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIP. Cowen lowered their target price on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,834. Arteris has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $33,189.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,089.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $33,189.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,089.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,937.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,213 shares of company stock worth $553,050. Company insiders own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the first quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

