Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Given New $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 412.91% from the company’s current price.

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,788. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $138.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.57. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.56.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Asensus Surgical by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Asensus Surgical by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Asensus Surgical by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 469,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 168,647 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.