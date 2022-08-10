Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,136 ($49.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,950 ($59.81) to GBX 4,625 ($55.88) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,265.86 ($63.63).

Ashtead Group stock traded up GBX 103.17 ($1.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,576.17 ($55.29). The company had a trading volume of 785,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,913.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £20.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1,989.64. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 3,269 ($39.50) and a one year high of GBX 6,572 ($79.41).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

