Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.65 Per Share

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 2.65 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.59. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASHTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($55.88) to GBX 4,825 ($58.30) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.54) to GBX 6,100 ($73.71) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,342.20.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

