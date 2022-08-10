Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.
Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. 10,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,490. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ASMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.