Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. 10,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,490. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

About Assembly Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

