Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Assertio Stock Up 4.7 %

Assertio stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $173.55 million, a PE ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ASRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BWS Financial started coverage on Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assertio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,664.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 64.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Stories

