Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Assertio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,202. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $175.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at Assertio

Institutional Trading of Assertio

In other Assertio news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,664.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Assertio during the first quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Assertio by 621.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Assertio by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 71,829 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

