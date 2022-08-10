Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.
Assertio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,202. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $175.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Insider Activity at Assertio
Institutional Trading of Assertio
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Assertio during the first quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Assertio by 621.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Assertio by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 71,829 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.