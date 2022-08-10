Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Associated British Foods Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
Further Reading
