Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Associated British Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Associated British Foods

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Grupo Santander cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,275.00.

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.