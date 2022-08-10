Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) One Day Volume Tops $256,205.00

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $256,205.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00008132 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00039690 BTC.

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Profile

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.

Buying and Selling Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token

