AstraZeneca PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 76.40 (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 16 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, reaching £108.58 ($131.20). 1,389,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,705. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.24 billion and a PE ratio of -184.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is £100.17. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 12-month high of £112.90 ($136.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £125 ($151.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £115 ($138.96) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £106.96 ($129.24).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

