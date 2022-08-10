Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

ATXS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,928. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $10.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

