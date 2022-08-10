Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
Asure Software Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 million, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $9.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ASUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
