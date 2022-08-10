Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 million, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

ASUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Asure Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

