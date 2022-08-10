ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 74.5% in July

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the July 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASX Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASXFY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. ASX has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $69.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

