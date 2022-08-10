Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.09 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATRA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. 158,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,913. The stock has a market cap of $460.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock valued at $243,848. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

