Atari Token (ATRI) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Atari Token (ATRI) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Atari Token has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $2,814.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atari Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,980.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00037817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00131086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00065523 BTC.

Atari Token Coin Profile

Atari Token (ATRI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com.

Atari Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs. The objective is for the ATARI Token to become the utility token of reference for the videogame industry, either as an in-game token or as a utility token for exchanges of services or products between individuals and/or companies. The ATARI Token may also be collateralized to mint ATARI USD, a stable USD pegged cryptocurrency which can be used in-game on various ATARI platforms, including the ATARI Casino and partnerships within the ATARI Universe. On October 16, 2020, The Atari Group announced the details for a public sale of the Atari Token on the Bitcoin.com Exchange. On November 2, 2020, The Atari Group announced the early closing of the public sale and the start of the trading of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange as early as November 2, 2020. This public sale and the listing constitute two very important milestones for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atari Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atari Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

