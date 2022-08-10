Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVIR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. 2,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $704.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of -0.11. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $46.91.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $14,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,729,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 947,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 843,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 544,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 378.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 173,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.