Athersys (ATHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Athersys Stock Down 7.6 %
NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ATHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Athersys in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Further Reading
