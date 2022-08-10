Athersys (ATHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Athersys Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Get Athersys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Athersys in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 82,417 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.