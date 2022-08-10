Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of ATCX traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Atlas Technical Consultants

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, CAO Walter George Powell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $744,313.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David D. Sr. Quinn acquired 6,061 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $50,003.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,611 shares of company stock worth $266,246. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Technical Consultants

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

