Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of ATCX traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.65.
In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, CAO Walter George Powell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $744,313.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David D. Sr. Quinn acquired 6,061 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $50,003.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,611 shares of company stock worth $266,246. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
