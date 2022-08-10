Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stake Lowered by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,003,000 after acquiring an additional 102,685 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after acquiring an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.11.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM traded up $15.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

