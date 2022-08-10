Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.95. 13,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.06.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 635.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after acquiring an additional 370,789 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $23,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

