Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,265. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Stories

