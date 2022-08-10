AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.12–$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $323.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.43 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. 155,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,413. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AtriCure by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

