AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. 778,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,503,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

