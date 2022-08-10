AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 132.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127,227 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 85,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 511.8% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 456,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 1,448,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,503,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.