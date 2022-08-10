Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 94,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 514,411 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 151,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $250,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

