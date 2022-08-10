Auxilium Price Hits $0.0006 (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Auxilium has a market cap of $81,537.11 and approximately $13,288.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auxilium has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000619 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Auxilium

AUX is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global.

Auxilium Coin Trading

