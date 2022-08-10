Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVDL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $248,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 15,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $248,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 50,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,400. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,584,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $429.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

