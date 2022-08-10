Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avalara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,691,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,114. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 1.08. Avalara has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Avalara

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalara

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Avalara by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Mizuho cut shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

