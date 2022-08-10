Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,185. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $378,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 53.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

