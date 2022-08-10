Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Avanos Medical Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,185. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $36.44.
Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $378,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 53.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.