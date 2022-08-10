Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 112,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,260,000 after buying an additional 271,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,627,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 28.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 122,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

