Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.
Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.84.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
