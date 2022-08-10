Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $55.38. Approximately 174,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 237,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDV. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 228,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 16,761.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 47,953 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.