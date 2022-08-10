Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Earnings Results

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Avaya Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 413,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. Avaya has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3,191.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 82.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 1,801.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,899 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVYA. Cowen cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

