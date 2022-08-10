AvePoint (AVPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. AvePoint has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $50.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.67 million. On average, analysts expect AvePoint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $968.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvePoint by 227.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter worth about $2,909,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the first quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AvePoint by 891.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 393,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 353,546 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the first quarter valued at about $1,395,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

