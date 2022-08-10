Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$112.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.69 million. Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.53 EPS.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 187,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,932. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $37.31.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Avid Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $20,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

