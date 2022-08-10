Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Releases Earnings Results

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 1,525.48%.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RNA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. 14,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $972.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 173,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 294,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

