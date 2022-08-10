Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avista also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.42-$2.62 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Avista Price Performance
AVA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.27. 2,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $46.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31.
Avista Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 85.44%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Avista by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avista by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
