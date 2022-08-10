AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Posts Earnings Results

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AVROBIO Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,362. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AVROBIO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 332,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in AVROBIO by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

