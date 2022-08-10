Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Shares of Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF – Get Rating) traded down 18.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Awilco Drilling Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs, as well as owns offshore drilling rigs for offshore drilling operations. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

See Also

