Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Down 4.3%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.35 and last traded at $74.79. Approximately 5,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 450,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.