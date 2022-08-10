AXIS Token (AXIS) Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. AXIS Token has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $221.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,030.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00038421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00129857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00064464 BTC.

About AXIS Token

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

