Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $142.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXON. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of AXON stock traded up $15.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.15. 6,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.62. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,975,000 after buying an additional 149,915 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,296,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

