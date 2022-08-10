Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ayr Wellness to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ayr Wellness and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ayr Wellness Competitors 164 500 628 33 2.40

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 494.12%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 80.41%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68% Ayr Wellness Competitors 1,019.30% -157.84% 149.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million -$16.95 million -27.89 Ayr Wellness Competitors $265.50 million -$63.33 million -9.08

Ayr Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

